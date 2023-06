James C. Nelson, age 85 of El Cajon, California, passed away June 2, 2023, at Steward Holy Family Hospital Emergency Room in Methuen, Maryland.

Services will be held graveside Monday, June 12, 2023 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Friends may gather at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. A processional will leave from the funeral home to the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. and full military honors will be given to Mr. Nelson graveside. Memorials are to the Lion’s Club.