Kay M. “Mimi” Kapp Wellen, age 80 of Glen Carbon, IL, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Wednesday, March 10, 1943, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Leo and June (nee Stock) Kapp.

On Thursday, November 23, 1961, she married Dennis Herman Wellen at Highland, Illinois, who passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2007.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Highland Garden Club, Cahokia Archaeological Society, 3 Book Clubs and St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary.

Kay was born in Highland, IL and was a 1961 graduate of Highland High School. She attended Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville for two years. In the late1980’s, she began to work at SIU-E, retiring as office manager. Kay was an avid gardener, having earned her Master Gardener certification from the University of Illinois in 2008. She was a member of Highland Garden Club, St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary and Cahokia Archaeological Society. She volunteered extensively: Lila’s Garden, Glik Park Gardens, St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, Cahokia Mounds and Willoughby Farm (Collinsville). Kay loved reading, gardening, traveling and dancing with her late husband, Denny. She welcomed people in with open arms, didn’t take herself too seriously and always had a Dr. Pepper in her hand. She will be especially remembered as a loyal friend and a loving “Mimi” to more than just her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Son – Matthew J. (wife – Anita Wilson) Wellen, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Bailey N. (husband- Dustin W. Osweiler) Wellen, Chicago, IL

Grandchild – Suzanne K. Wellen, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Jeffrey A. Wellen, Jr., Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Ryan Wilson

Former Daughter-In-Law – Kary L. (nee Sitzes) Wellen, Winfield, IL

Dog – George Clooney, Glen Carbon, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Mother – June K. (nee Stock) Kapp – Died 1/08/1994

Father – Leo B. Kapp – Died 12/02/1994

Husband – Dennis H. Wellen – Died 8/08/2007

Son – Jeffrey A. Wellen, Sr. – Died 05/16/2021

Sister – Penny Lee Kapp – Died 05/15/2015

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker, pastor, Hope Lutheran Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cahokia Archaeological Society, Metro-East Humane Society – Highland, and Highland Garden Club.