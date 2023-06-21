Larry L. Alexander, Sr., age 79, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at his home.

He was born June 24, 1943 in East St. Louis, IL, a son of the late Harold and Opal, nee Bost, Alexander.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, David Alexander in infancy, James Alexander, and Betty Bigley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry “Hank” and Anna, nee Hohrein, Rakers; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave Reyfield and Joannie Rakers.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol Alexander, nee Rakers, of Trenton, whom he married November 9, 1963 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton; children, Sondra (Mark) Arentsen and Larry (Cindy) Alexander, Jr. both of Trenton; grandchildren, Casie (special friend, Lane Freiwald) Arentsen, Megan (Tyler) Kehrer, Trevor (Elise) Alexander, and Tyler (special friend, Allie Hitz) Alexander; great-grandchildren, Zander and Anniston Kehrer; siblings, Carol Ann Cagno of Florida and Deb Reyfield of Texas; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Shirley (Dave) Culli of Freeburg and Jim “Homer” Rakers of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry started his career working in the Parts Division at National Auto Supply in St. Louis for 25 years. He then started his own business, Klocks by Larry, in Trenton, from 1992-2006, and later retired from Foppe Ace Hardware in Breese after 10 years. Larry marshalled at Governors Run in Carlyle and also drove vehicles for Deien Chevrolet in Trenton.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking, clock making, repairing automobiles, but especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon Tom Ritzheimer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, June 23, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Per the wishes of Larry, everyone in attendance is requested to please dress casual for the visitation and funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to HSHS Home Health and Hospice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.