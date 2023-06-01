Lillie A. Hamann, age 79 of Worden, IL, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Heritage Manor of Litchfield in Litchfield, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, July 20, 1943, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Robert and Ruby (nee Davis) Betts.

On Saturday, October 27, 1962, she married Harold D. Hamann, at Grantfork United Church of Christ-Grantfork, IL.

She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Hamel, IL.

Lillie grew up west of Alhambra and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1961. After marriage they lived in Edwardsville. She worked for Hamel State Bank, Hamel Seed Service and later owned and operated her own cleaning business. She was her parents caretaker for many years. She enjoyed her grandchildren and taking photographs.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Robin A. (Howard) Steen, Girard, IL

Son – Michael D. (Amy) Hamann, Worden, IL

Grandchild – Claire E. Hamann

Grandchild – Connor J. Hamann

Grandchild – Allie N. Hamann

Grandchild – Austin J. Hamann

Brother – Robert (Maureen) Betts, Jr., Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Marion (Cle) Betts, Lebanon, IL

Brother – Elmo Betts, Missouri,

Sister-In-Law – Rita Betts, N. Carolina

Former Husband – Harold D. Hamann, Edwardsville, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Robert L. Betts, Sr. – Died 4/12/1997

Mother – Ruby E. (nee Davis) Betts – Died 11/1/2004

Sister – Patricia M. “Pat” Cluster – Died 9/12/2021

Brother – Ronald Betts

Brother-In-Law – Roger L. Cluster – Died 6/9/2022.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary, Hamel, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.

Interment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.