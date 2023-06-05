Linette B. “Nettie” Siever, age 103 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Breese Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

She was born on Friday, October 24, 1919, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Harold and Hazel (nee Koch) Gnaegy.

On Saturday, February 9, 1946, she married Kenneth L. Siever at the Evangelical & Reformed Church, who passed away on Thursday, February 9, 1989.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Mrs. Siever was born in Granite City, IL and grew up there. She had worked at Highland Supply Corp. for several years. Then she devoted her life to raising her family. She had a private pilot’s license, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing. She was a Cardinals fan and loved watching all types of sports.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Andrea L. Spengel, Willis, TX

Son – Brian K. (Margie) Siever, Phoenix, AZ

Son – Carl L. (Jill) Siever, Highland, IL

Son – Dale H. (Tammy) Siever, Chandler, AZ

Grandchild – Tim (Laura) Spengel

Grandchild – Nathan Spengel

Grandchild – Erin (Bob) Foster

Grandchild – Stephanie (Scott) Schoenherr

Grandchild – Kyle (Jen) Siever

Grandchild – Trent (Jen) Siever

Grandchild – Geoffrey L. Siever

Grandchild – Christine (Scott) Toenyes

Grandchild – Elizabeth (Nathan) Whipple

Grandchild – Jason (Stephanie) Siever

Grandchild – Braiden (Kelsey) Siever

Grandchild – Kirstein (Adrian) Siever

Great Grandchild – Adam Siever

Great Grandchild – Sophie Whipple

Great Grandchild – Savannah Whipple

Great Grandchild – London Siever

Great Grandchild – Asher Siever

Great Grandchild – John Spengel

Great Grandchild – Wyatt Spengel

Great Grandchild – Mikayla Foster

Great Grandchild – Keira Foster

Great Grandchild – Isabella Schoenherr

Great Grandchild – Alexandra Schoenherr.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Harold Charles Gnaegy – Died 2/27/1950

Mother – Hazel Josephine (nee Koch) Gnaegy – Died 4/08/1939

Husband – Kenneth Lewis Siever – Died 2/09/1989

Son-In-Law – John H. Spengel – Died 08/14/2022

Sister – Theda Gruenenfelder – Died 7/06/1984

Brother – Infant Gnaegy.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or American Heart Association.