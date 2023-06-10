Lucille Fay Hagler, 80, of Panama, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Lucille was born May 10, 1943, in Bollinger County, Missouri, the daughter of George and Ada (Wright) Yount. She graduated from Granite City High School and went to work for General Dynamics in Texas. When she returned to Illinois she worked as a waitress at many restaurants in the Metro East area. Lucille loved to cross-stitch and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Hagler; and several siblings.

Lucille is survived by her children, Richard (wife, Kim) Lachner of Brighton, Barbara (husband, Miles Duncan) Carpenter of Panama, Robert (wife, Sheila) Lachner of Georgia, and Thomas (wife, April) of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and siblings, Lillian, Albert, and Ray.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until the time of ceremony at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut St., Panama, IL 62077, with Pastor Jerad File officiating.

Following ceremonies, Lucille will be cremated.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Redeemer Baptist Church, 425 North Ave, Panama, IL 62077.

