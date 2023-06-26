Marilyn R. Roberts, nee Kreke, age 87, of Germantown, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born May 1, 1936 in Breese, daughter of the late William and Rose, nee Merscher, Kreke. She married Edward M. Roberts, Jr. on November 16, 1957 at St. Dominic Church Rectory in Breese and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2015.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Florence (Edward) Dumstorff, Elvera (Harry) Fischer, Ray (Del) Kreke, James (Louise) Kreke, and Virgil Kreke; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gladys, nee Fredericks, and Edward M. Roberts, Sr.; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wilfred (Jennie) Roberts, Howard Roberts, and John (Barbara) Roberts.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Rose Marie Detmer and Edward (Karen) Roberts III, both of Germantown; two grandchildren, Lisa (Nate) Hufker and Matthew (Melissa) Detmer; seven great-grandchildren, Addison, Alayna, and Alivia Hufker and Ian, Rylee, Skyler, and Willow Detmer; sister-in-law, Eileen Roberts of Norwell, MA; loving cat, Bosco; and nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was a homemaker and later an Administrative Assistant at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, past member of Germantown American Legion Post 325, and teacher of PSR 1 st grade religion classes for many years. She enjoyed quilting, playing poker machines and bingo, and completing word search puzzles.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family requests memorials to be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Clinton County Animal Shelter, or Cedarhurst Activity Fund (checks payable to Rose Detmer) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.