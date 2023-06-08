Mary Isadora (Turley) Kasmark, 95, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. She was born the daughter of Warren Ellsworth and Mary E. (Swartz) Turley, on November 19, 1927. She attended the Cherry Grove elementary school in rural Bond County and graduated from Greenville High School in 1945. She married Frank Kasmark in Chicago, IL in 1951. They later divorced.

The very first day after graduating high school, Mary jumped on a Greyhound bus outside of the Purity café and went to Chicago. She got a job as a bookkeeper for the Federal Railroad Retirement Board. She worked there for 15 years, and it is also where she met her future husband, Frank. They raised their son, Todd, together until their divorce. After retiring from the railroad, Mary moved back to Greenville and worked at the First national Bank, volunteering at the Utlaut Hospital and the Bond County Humane Society. She was a great lover of animals, enjoyed being outdoors anytime she could, and had a great ability to garden and raise flowers.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Todd, and a brother, Ellsworth Turley.

She is survived by her nephews, John (Charlotte) Turley of Greenville, IL, Eldon (Marilyn) Turley of Greenville, IL, a niece, Beverly Stewart of Greenville, IL, and many extended family and friends.

Visitation: 10:00 – 11:00 am., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Assalley Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Graveside service: 11:00 am., following the visitation, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL 62246, with Rev. Glenn Kreider, officiating.

The family requests memorials be made to the Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm St., Greenville, IL 62246, as Mary was such an advocate for animals.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, please donate to the designated memorial.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies. Please visit https://assalleyfuneralhomes.com/ to share memories or offer condolences to the family.