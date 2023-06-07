Max F. Rudolph, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was born on Sunday, December 8, 1940, in Beckemeyer, IL, the son of Edward and Elizabeth (nee Leslie) Rudolph.

On Saturday, May 30, 1964, he married Marilyn R. Rudolph nee Voss at St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Carlyle, who survives.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; Knights of Columbus Council #1580 and Highland Lion’s Club.

Max was born and raised in Beckemeyer, IL and graduated high school in 1959. Max served in the US Army from 1961-1963. He worked at American Crygenic, American Steel, and Granite City Steel. He also worked at the Shell Oil Company as a pipefitter from 1967 – 2001. Max enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and other sports. He was a member of several card clubs, Lion’s Club, and Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include:

Wife – Marilyn R. (nee Voss) Rudolph, Highland, IL

Daughter – Angela R. “Angie” (David) Hickman, Shawnee Mission, KS

Daughter – Kimberly A. “Kim” (Matt) Lager, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Natalie M. (Blake) Henning, Omaha, NE

Grandchild – Morgan E. Hickman, Los Angeles, CA

Grandchild – Gabriel W.E. Lager, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Marissa R. Lager, Greenville, IL

Sister – Betty Ann (Dr. Peter) Wittenberg, Gastonia, NC

Brother – James (Helene) Rudolph, Beckemeyer, IL

Nephew – Ryan Voss

Nephew – Jason Voss

Nephew – Todd Rudolph

Nephew – Steven Mooberry

Nephew – Troy Mooberry

Grandson-In-Law – Blake Henning.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Edward Benjamin Rudolph – Died 7/01/1986

Mother – Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Leslie) Rudolph – Died 2/09/1988

Sister – Sandra Mooberry Gebke – Died 4/13/2001.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, American Lung Association of Illinois or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.