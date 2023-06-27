Miranda Dawn Huff, age 41, of Shattuc passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born in Carthage, Illinois on April 21, 1982 the daughter of Joseph Gregory Curry and Penny Dowell. She married Steven Huff on October 6, 2001 and he survives in Shattuc.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Austin Huff and Tyler Huff; her mother, Penny Monroe and husband Chad; brothers and sisters: Dustin Dowell, Cole Curry and wife Jill, Cari Hacking and husband Milton, Cody Curry, Caleb Curry and wife Rachel, and Sophia Curry; brothers-in-law: Christopher Huff and wife Alanna, and Kevin Huff and wife Jessica; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Linda and David Huff; grandparents: Mike and Marge Curry; nieces and nephews: Charleigh Hacking, Savannah Dowell, Gavin Curry, Regan Curry, Gregory Curry, Quin Huff, and Lara Huff.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Gregory Curry; stepmothers, Sara Curry and Mickey Curry; stepfather, Scott McMillan; grandmother, Edna Dowell; and Uncle Patrick Curry.

Miranda was an outgoing, take charge, loving person. She was described as very boujiee and always had the best looking nails, clothing, and accessories she could find. She loved to shop, travel, gardening, going boating, collecting purses, occasionally gambling, and was a phenomenal cook. Miranda served in the United States Army. She started her career in the Army as a Combat Engineer and after completing her degree in criminal justice she became a member of the Criminal Investigations Division.

After the military she put herself through school and earned a Master’s Degree in Business Management. She used her knowledge to become the Level 2 Operations Manager for Pacific Dental Services. She loved life and giving back. Every Christmas season Miranda and her family would take many angels off of the giving trees and make sure those children and many other children in need had gifts. She loved her boys, husband and all of her family, including her dog Duke.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial donations are suggested to Fisher House Foundation and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231 or you may donate directly by following this link www.fisherhouse.org.

