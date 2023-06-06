Myrna LaFay Bruno

Myrna LaFay (Woosley) Bruno, 83, of Fort Myers, FL; formerly of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, after a short stay in hospice care following a battle with lung cancer.

Myrna was born in East St. Louis, IL, on March 12, 1940, to Charles and Cora Woosley. She married the love of her life, Jim Bruno, on June 9th, 1956. Myrna was the youngest of 10 children. She loved spending time with and taking care of her family and was very giving to everyone she knew. She always worked very hard and finally retired at the age of 77.

Myrna was crowned queen at Pocahontas High School in 1954. She got her first job at a bank in Baltimore, MD, when she was 16. In addition to banking, she was a beautician, worked in a fur factory, and worked in many retail positions. She enjoyed cooking for her family and others, was a talented decorator, and loved renovating fixer upper homes. She was a treasured wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 9 siblings; and several other family members.

Myrna is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, James John Bruno; children, Larry (Dawn) Bruno, William (Jan) Bruno, Julie (Michael) Lohman, and Trina (Michael) Walsh; grandchildren, Jared (Mollie) Bruno, Sarah Bruno, David (Nikki) Bruno, Kathryn (Jordan) Strickland, Alicia (Spencer) Williams, Kristen (Andrew) Rincker, Seth Lohman, Brooke Walsh, Lindsey Walsh; great-grandchildren, Levi Bruno, Charlotte (Charley) Williams, Arin Williams, Isaiah Rincker, Aurora (Rory) Bruno, and soon to be Stryker Strickland.

Memorials can be made to any hospital or hospice organization.

Visitation: Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

A private burial will be held Monday at Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL