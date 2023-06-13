Patia Lee Tschannen, age 82 of Greenville, passed away Sunday evening, June 11, 2023, surrounded by her children at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Montrose Cemetery. Memorials to the Greenville First Christian Church or Salvation Army.

Patia, the daughter of Gustavus Havens and Ione (Thiel) Havens, was born August 24, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri. Patia was born and raised in North St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Ashland School and Beaumont High School.

Patia and Neal Tschannen were united in marriage on August 26, 1958, in Dallas, Texas. They enjoyed 53 years together, he passed away July 4, 2012. Neal and Patia owned and operated Tschannen’s Pharmacy on the square in Highland, Illinois for 30 years. After they sold the business, Patia enjoyed retirement and spending time with her family. She had a love for animals and rescued many throughout her lifetime. Patia had a sense of adventure and loved to plan outings and trips for her family. She also enjoyed crafting, coloring, and playing Bingo.

Surviving are their 4 children: Scott Edward Tschannen of Maryville, IL, Todd Alan and his wife Christine Tschannen of Covington, Louisiana, Ruth and her husband Steve Hanebrink of Greenville, and Lee Ann and her husband Joseph A. Campbell Sr. of Greenville, IL. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Neal Sidwell (Megan Lash Hanna), Robert Bone, Hunter Tschannen, Kristina Tschannen, Todd-Tyler Tschannen, Joshua Tschannen, Sarah Hood, Todd Tschannen Jr., Klein Davis, 3 great-grandchildren: Hayden Sidwell, Dustin Hood, Odelia Hood, and a brother Tom Havens and his wife Sharon of Florissant, Missouri.