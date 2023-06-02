Patricia Ann “Pat” Toennies, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden at the age of 87. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Pat’s unwavering love and devotion to her family and her vibrant spirit will be deeply missed.

Pat was born on November 25, 1935, in Bartelso, Illinois, to the late Henry and Frances Wilken (nee Trame). On November 28, 1957, she married Alfred Toennies at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso, and together they shared a beautiful life filled with love and companionship. Alfred survives her and resides in Damiansville, Illinois.

In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her loving daughters: Ellen (Richard) Crain of Caseyville, Kathy Condellire of Columbia, and Beth (David) Stites of Waterloo. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Terry (Marvin) Linton of Carlyle. Pat’s legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren: Heath (Sarah) Toennies, Toby (Mallory) Toennies, Brian Crain, Daniel (fiancée Chelsea) Crain, Brent (friend Hartney) Crain, Jordan Stites, and Ryan Stites. Her step-grandchildren, Nick Condellire and Sam Condellire, held a special place in her heart. Pat was also blessed with great-grandchildren: James, Elizabeth, and Emma Toennies, as well as Lucas, Afton, and Anna Toennies. She had a close bond with her siblings, Barb Harshaw of Maryville, Mary Kay (Jerry) Winkeler of Glen Carbon, David (Vicki) Wilken of Trenton, Bill (Pat) Wilken of Trenton, Donna (Bill) Book of Trenton, and Susie (Denny) Diehl of Belleville. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Ange Wobbe, Albin “Bones” (Darlene) Toennies, Melvin (Alice) Toennies, and Darlene (Rich) Toennies, all of Damiansville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Frances Wilken, her daughter Karen Toennies, sons Randy Toennies and Mark Toennies, former son-in-law Chris Condellire, siblings Joanne (Butch) Gawlik, Charlie (Joyce) Wilken, and Bob Wilken, father-in-law and mother-in-law Albert and Mary Toennies (nee Heimann), and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law George Harshaw, Dot (Chuck) Goestenkors, Louis Wobbe, and Tom Toennies.

Throughout her life, Pat held various positions, including working at the Wee Walker Shoe Factory and Damiansville Elementary as a cook. She also dedicated her time to volunteering at the Trenton Senior Center. Pat was an active member of St. Damian Catholic Church and Altar Sodality. Previously, she was involved in the Damiansville Chamber of Commerce. Pat’s love for her family knew no bounds, and she treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren. She lovingly cared for them all and cherished attending their events. Additionally, she enjoyed supporting her two sons’ basketball games, camping, traveling with family and friends, listening to country music, and taking trips to Branson. Pat was a talented quilter, gardener, seamstress, baker, and cook.

Visitation to honor Pat’s memory will take place on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Damian Catholic Church, with Fr. Steven Beatty presiding and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer assisting. Following the Mass, interment will take place at St. Damian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Randy Toennies Memorial Scholarship Fund at Mater Dei Catholic High School or to St. Damian Catholic Church. Donations can be made at the visitation, church, or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is proudly serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy and condolences can be shared with the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.