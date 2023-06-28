Pauline F. Bell, age 97 of Highland, IL, died Monday, June 26, 2023.

She was born on Sunday, September 20, 1925, in Oakhill, MO, the daughter of Ollie and Nellie (nee Simpson) Souders.

On Saturday, October 3, 1942, she married George W. Bell at Farmington, MO, who passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2005.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Altamont, IL; former member United Methodist Church, Elkhart, IL; active member of the Highland Historical Society and a Farm Bureau member..

Pauline was born in Crawford County MO, graduated from Bourbon, MO, High School. After marriage they moved from Bourbon, MO. to Logan County IL. They settled near Elkhart, IL, where they raised their three sons. They lived there on the Lawrence Estate from 1946 to 1975 when they moved to Altamont, IL. In 2013 Pauline moved to Highland, IL. to be near her sister, Freda Fuchs, and her niece, Sharon Hargus. Pauline worked at numerous jobs during her life. She worked at the Garment Factory and Montgomery Ward in Lincoln, IL. She also managed an apartment complex in Altamont. She also worked at the Altamont Community Schools for several years where she retired in 1990, but continued on as a substitute until 2004.Pauline loved animals of all kind and cats in particular. She feed the birds year around like they were part of her family. Cooking was her passion and she also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, dancing, playing cards and collecting teddy bears, which she displayed in her home.

Survivors include:

Son – David W. (Janet) Bell, Scottsdale, AZ

Son – Ronald E. (Sheryl) Bell, Cave Creek, AZ

Son – Dennis J. (Jo Ellen) Bell, Davenport, IA

Grandchild – Diane (Mike) Gierhahan, Downers Grove, IL

Grandchild – Brett (Michelle) Bell, Gilbert, AZ

Grandchild – John Bell, Spring Hill, TN

Grandchild – Sonya (Greg) Tincher, Clayton, NC

Grandchild – Dennis James “DJ” Bell, Jr., Davenport, IA

Step Grandchild – Kevin (Ellen) Benes, Estes Park, CO

Great Grandchildren – Six

Niece – Sharon (Lynn) Hargus, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Ollie Cemon Souders

Mother – Nellie Doranie Souders

Former Husband – George W. Bell – Died 9/13/2005

Sister – Freda Fuchs – Died 8/14/2015

Brother – Eugene Souders

Sister – Gertrude Briggs

Brother – Leo Souders – Died in WWII.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Elkhart Cemetery in Elkhart, IL, with Rev. Cindy Lou Rettig, Pastor, Cantrall United Methodist Church, Cantrall, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Elkhart Cemetery in Elkhart, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church, Elkhart, IL, or First United Methodist Church, Altamont, IL.