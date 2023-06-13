Richard Blankenship, teacher, writer, and retired journalist, passed away on Wednesday, May 24 th at his Greenville home. He was 62.

Born on January 6 th of 1961 to Dr. Reginald ‘Sam’ Blankenship and Nancy (Huber) Blankenship in Greenville, Illinois, Rich was the oldest of three siblings. He and his family remained in Greenville for the following years as Rich attended and graduated from both Greenville High School and Greenville College, where he received his BA in Communications and Writing. After this, Rich moved on to Normal, Illinois, where he received his MA in English and Writing from the Illinois State University. While at ISU, Rich met his future wife, Angella Sidorov. The two married on August 23 rd of 1996 in Bloomington, IL, and would be together for 25 years until her death on April 24 th of 2022.

Over the years, Rich put his degrees, as well as his natural talents as a writer, to use working a variety of jobs in the literary field. He was an editor at the Farmer City Journal of Farmer City, IL; an English and Creative Writing instructor at various colleges, such as SIU-C, ISU, Parkland College of Champaign, Illinois, and Heartland Community College of Bloomington; a copywriter for WCEE-TV in Mt. Vernon and the Filipski-Fox Associates in Greensboro, NC, and a columnist/critic for the Alestle at SIU-C. Beyond this, he was, as well, the author of over a dozen published short stories, essays, and a screen play adapted for stage and performed by Ring of Fire Productions. Richard’s passion and skill for writing was a constant force in his life, and even in his last years, he was working on a book on the history of Southern Illinois titled Ghost Dances of Little Egypt, for which he was approached by several publishing companies. Outside of his love for writing and literature, Richard was a passionate musician, historian, and well-versed academic, as well as a devout Christian. He was, additionally, a lifelong believer in exercise and in his final days, even at the age of 62, had just set up his old workout bench again and written up a new workout plan.

A Christian, a scholar, and a beloved father, friend, and family member, Rich will be remembered by all those who knew him.

“Samson has gone out and shook free his binds for his hair is long and his wife is beloved and God is with him.”

Graveside Service: 11:00 am., Monday, June 26, 2023, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, with Pastor Jared File, Officiating.

Memorials to Mt. Moriah Cemetery, c/o 15296 Mt. Moriah Ave., Donnellson, IL 62019.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.