Robert O. Hoffmann, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, March 27, 1934, in Manchester, MO, the son of Marvin and Ida (nee Kraus) Hoffmann.

On Saturday, May 7, 1960, he married Joyce Ann (nee Wilson) Hoffmann at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wentzville, MO, who survives.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Church Elder and a Sunday School Leader.

Robert was born in Manchester, MO and raised in Troy, MO, where he was a 1951 graduate of Troy Buchanan High School. He served in active duty with the US Army from Jan 10, 1957 to Dec 20, 1958, stationed in Germany; he also served in the US National Guard from 1961 to 1962. After their marriage, on May 7, 1960, they lived in Troy, MO, for 19 years. The family then moved to Greenville, IL, where they lived until March of 1985. Then they moved to Effingham, IL, until 1997, at which time they then moved to Highland, IL. He worked in construction until 1979; then worked for Farm Service, in Greenville, IL, and later transferred in 1985 to the Farm Service office, in Effingham, IL. He retired from Farm Service in 1996. While his boys were growing up, Bob served as a scout leader. He also drove a school bus for a number of years. In his retirement, he enjoyed working for Family Care Pharmacy, delivering prescriptions. Bob enjoyed gardening, reading, sports, dogs and working out. He was an avid collector of Nascar cars and cards.

Survivors include:

Wife – Joyce A. (nee Wilson) Hoffmann, Highland, IL

Son – Robert Dale (Rebekah) Hoffmann, Highland, IL

Daughter – Linda Jane (John) Leidel, Greenville, IL

Son – David Allen (Erin) Hoffmann, Wentzville, MO

Grandchild – Nicole C. (David) Sizemore, St. Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Melissa D. (Ryan) McCoy, O’Fallon, MO

Grandchild – Sarah R. (fiancé Michael Cheek) Hoffmann, Fenton, MO

Grandchild – Christopher J. (Samantha) Leidel , Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Emily D. Henson, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Ryan A. (Lorine Adams) Hoffmann, Wentzville, MO

Great Grandchild – Ryker C. Henson

Great Grandchild – Zoey J. Baker

Great Grandchild – Declan S. Henson

Great Grandchild – Harlow J. Cheek

Great Grandchild – Audrey M. Sizemore

Great Grandchild – Daisy J. Leidel

Great Grandchild – Brenden L. Sizemore

Great Grandchild – Jaycee J. Walker

Brother – Arthur (Carol) Hoffmann, Montgomery City, MO

Brother – Marvin (Lois) Hoffmann, Troy, MO

Sister-In-Law – June Hoffmann, Troy, IL

Sister-In-Law – Mary Taylor, Russellville, AR

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Marvin Charles Hoffmann – Died 6/21/1976

Mother – Ida Louise (nee Kraus) Hoffmann – Died 6/22/1994

Grandchild – Joshua R. Hoffmann – Infant

Sister – Irene Eddy – Died 3/06/2007

Brother – Henry Hoffmann – Died 8/26/2021

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker, pastor, Hope Lutheran Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church or Metro East Humane Society (Highland).