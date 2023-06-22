Sharon A. Edwards, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at Cedarhurst of Breese on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Mrs. Edwards was born on October 8, 1942, in Carlyle, Illinois, a daughter of Mike and Hazel (nee Kerwin) Pierce. She married Clarence Eugene “Gene” Edwards on November 30, 1963, and he survives. Also surviving is a son, Craig Edwards of Los Angeles, California. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Ann Edwards in 2016.

Sharon was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church in Carlyle. She was eager to volunteer at church wherever there was a need. Sharon worked as a bookkeeper for Bartelso Oil Group for several years and also worked at the Case-Halstead Library.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Carlyle with Rev. Ken Hayden, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Carlyle on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Edwards are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Carlyle or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

