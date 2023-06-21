Sharon Louise Eyman

Sharon Louise (McFall) Eyman, age 67 of Donnellson, passed away at her home Tuesday, June 28, 2022 surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are welcome to gather there. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

It was a Sunday on October 10th , 1954 when Sharon Louise McFall was brought into this world by her parents Doris Farrell and John McFall. Her birthplace was Hollywood, Florida but she was raised on a hog farm in Marshall, Illinois by her grandparents Roxie and Ed Madden. She would lovingly refer to her grandpa as “Pop.” It was within this family that she was raised Catholic. Sharon would tell stories of Catechism, choosing Saint Mary for her middle name and lovingly baptizing her kittens so they could make it to heaven. By the time Sharon was 7 years old she could kill, dress and fry a chicken but her fate was to be more than just a great cook. She was highly intelligent, with a photographic memory.

After marrying the love of her life Stanley Eyman on May 18, 1974, she applied her aptitude in science to pursue a career in nursing. She graduated with her LPN from Kaskaskia College and would complete her RN through Sanford Brown College. In the last chapter of her career, she specialized in Geriatric Psychiatry. Sharon worked for Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS Greenville: White Oaks and did an adventurous stint in travel nursing that took her to Eastern Kentucky and the bustling coastal city of New Haven, Connecticut.

Sharon’s life outside of her career involved using her artistic eye in fiber arts and using painting techniques to decorate her home. She loved trying new food, travel, margaritas and chatting in her kitchen over coffee. However, she was most excited about the decade of her life tied up in the science of rabbit genetics. She bred “Mini Rex” rabbits that went on to be “Grand Champions” and compete nationally in Nevada and Michigan with her husband Stanley with grandchildren Emilia and Andrew in tow.

She is survived by her daughters Jeannina Langel of Greenville, Illinois, Lynn Brazeau (Chad Brazeau) of Fillmore, Illinois, Kerry Beth Eyman (Kevin Hanson) of Clarkston, Washington and Sara Eyman (Garrett Bunyard) of Godfrey, Illinois. She left behind grandchildren Amanda Langel (Nicholas Wacker), Kyle Smith, Tyler Durbin (Karley Durbin), Emilia Langel-Jernigan (Les Jernigan), Andrew Durbin, Oliver Eyman, Emery Hanson, Gunner Schmollinger and Mason Bunyard, great-grandchildren Logan McNece, Morgan McNece, Haylen Durbin, Theodore Durbin, Benjamin Durbin and Roslyn Wacker and by her siblings Joseph Kile, John McFall, Mary Swanberg, Eileen Warnock and Edward Kile. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Roxie and Ed Madden, her father John McFall, mother Doris Kile (Farrell), sisters Reba and Eleanor McFall and her beloved and cherished husband, Stanley Eyman. Stanley and Sharon shared 44 years together of marriage. She will be deeply missed, loved and live on through her family’s work.