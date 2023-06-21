Steven E. Potts, age 74 of Marine, IL, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his home, in Marine, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, February 1, 1949, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Hubert and Lorna (nee McGee) Potts.

On Thursday, March 31, 1994, he married Janet M. (nee Rinderer) Potts, at Edwardsville, IIL, who survives.

He was a member of Highland VFW Post #5694, Highland; Lee Iten Post #439-American Legion, Highland; Marine Lions Club (former member); Labor Local # 397 of Granite City (50-year member).

Steve was born in St. Louis, MO and was reared in Granite City, IL until the age of 7. He grew up in Troy, IL and was a 1967 graduate of Triad High School. He was drafted into the US Army with service in Vietnam. Steve worked for Illinois Power for 20 years as a tree trimmer before starting his own company, Steve’s Tree Service. In 2010, he retired and became an umpire for both girls’ and boys’ ball teams during the school year and for summer leagues. 2022 was his final year of umpiring. Steve had many varied interests. He achieved his Black Belt in Martial Arts in 2009. He loved fishing and taught his extended family how to fish. He liked to read, as well as play cards. He even had a collection of power tools.

Survivors include:

Wife – Janet M. (nee Rinderer) Potts , Marine, IL

Daughter – Kristine “Kris” E. (Dan) Oestringer, Highland, IL

Daughter – Amy Lynn (Joe) Bilotti, Aberdeen, NC

Grandchild – Landyn D. Oestringer, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Logan K. Oestringer, Highland, IL

Brother – Calvin Ray Potts, Festus, MO

Sister – Marilyn J. Greenbaum, Miidlothian, VA

Brother – Mark A. (Donna) Potts, Hillsboro, MO

Sister-In-Law – Nancy Potts, SC.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Hubert E. Potts – Died 10/21/1995

Mother – Lorna L. (nee McGee) Potts – Died 02/20/2022

Brother – Master CPO Robert L. Potts, USN – Buried at sea

Sister-In-Law – Patricia Ann (nee Cavaness ) Potts – Died 03/31/2021

Father-In-Law – Leto J. Rinderer – Died 2/01/2012

Mother-In-Law – Irma M. (nee Schiefer) Rinderer – Died 5/25/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland VFW Post #5694 or Highland American Legion Post #439.