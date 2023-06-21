Virgil J. Heckenkemper, age 86, of New Baden, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese surrounded by his family. He was born March 6, 1937 in Lookingglass Twp., the son of Frank and Mary, nee Dingwerth, Heckenkemper, Jr. He married Regina Gebke September 2, 1961 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and she survives in New Baden.

In addition to his wife, Virgil is survived by his two sons, Kevin (Donna) Heckenkemper and Brian (Julie) Heckenkemper all of New Baden; four grandchildren, Devin (Lauren) Heckenkemper, Alex (Denae) Heckenkemper, Austin (Courtney) Heckenkemper, and Brianna (special friend, Brandon Kuhl) Heckenkemper; five great-grandchildren and another one arriving in September, Owen, Perry, Quinton, MaKenna, and Brody Heckenkemper; a sister, Myrtle Toennies of New Baden; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Whitey Gebke, Gene & Joann Gebke, Ruth “Boots” Gebke, and Dolly Gebke.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony & Regina Gebke; brothers-in-law, Daniel Toennies, Tom Gebke, Bob Jansen, Edwin Gebke, Bobby Gebke, and Tony Gebke, Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Theresa Jansen.

Virgil was a farmer and worked at PET Dairy in O’Fallon for many years. He was a member of St. Bernard Parish in Albers; was very involved in the Civil War Reenactment group and loved pulling wagons and canons in many parades. Virgil loved listening to music, riding motorcycles and attending the county poker runs.

The Family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Breese Nursing Home for taking such good care of Virgil during his stay there.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Rev. Steven Beatty officiating. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Albers.

Visitation will be held from 9 AM until 10:45 AM on Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers.

Memorials made in memory of Virgil are suggested to St. Bernard Parish or the Breese Nursing Home Activity Fund and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

