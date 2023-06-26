Virginia “Sis” Thuenemann, age 89, of Albers, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born January 18, 1934 in Albers, the daughter of William “Bill” and Sophia, nee Heideman, Santel. She married Robert B. “Bob” Thuenemann June 8, 1954 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and he preceded her in death on August 25, 2000.

Sis is survived by her children, Brenda (Mark) Kruep of Breese, Wayne (Connie) Thuenemann of Albers, and Pam (John) Baker of Marissa; grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Maschhoff, Ashley (Matt) Clark, Jessie (Ken) Winkeler, Nick (Jackie) Thuenemann, Amber (John) Harriman, and Carleigh (fiancé, Clint) Baker; step-grandchildren, Nathan (Salena) Baker, Philip Baker, and Stephen Baker; great-grandchildren, Owen Clark, Slone & Easton Winkeler, Aften & Cale Thuenemann, and Emma, Henry, & Amelia Harriman; a step-great-grandson, John Baker IV; and three sisters-in-law, Edna Mollett of Colorado, Dot Ross of Belleville, and Jane Heely of Trenton.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Erwin Santel; and two brothers-in-law, Roy Mollett and Jeff Ross.

Sis was a member of St. Bernard Parish in Albers, a member and past president of the Albers American Legion Auxiliary Post 1026, and a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Sis was a homemaker after her family was grown, she also worked as a cook at Trenton House Restaurant and Kaskaskia College Café.

She then went to work at Four Fountains Convalescent Center as an activities director before her retirement after 14 years.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Rev. Steven Beatty officiating. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Albers.

Visitation will be held from 9 AM until 10:45 AM on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers.

Memorials made in memory of Sis are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover

Street, New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made to the Thuenemann family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.