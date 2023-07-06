Alfred B. “Spilly” Spihlmann, age 76, of Damiansville, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born November 4, 1946 in Breese, son of the late Bernard W. “Barney” and Marie H., nee Pingsterhaus, Spihlmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings in infancy, Vincent, Robert, Regina, and Mary Spihlmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cletus and Rita “Butch”, nee Rakers, Fuehne; brothers-in-law, Donald Fuehne and Duck Netemeyer; and niece, Heather Fuehne.

Spilly is survived by his wife, Darlene Spihlmann, nee Fuehne, of Damiansville, whom he married August 28, 1970 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville; children, Deb (Kurt) Becker of Bartelso, Jeff (Jill) Spihlmann of Bartelso, and Jason (Erica) Spihlmann of Breese; grandchildren, Devon and Seth Becker, Carter, Tyler, and Lance Spihlmann, Lexie and Kayla Spihlmann; siblings, Marcella (Larry) Markus of Aviston and Marilyn (Hans) Hecker of St. Louis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Shirley Netemeyer of Albers, Mary Lou (Tom) Huling of Fairview Heights, Nancy (Butch) Toennies of Damiansville, Dave (Cindy “Cid”) Fuehne of Damiansville, Lynn (Don) Koerkenmeier of Stilwell, KS, and Steve (Gwen) Fuehne of Damiansville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Spilly was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He formerly worked at Markus Cabinetry in Aviston, Hunter Meat Packing in East St. Louis, and was a dairy farmer. He was a member of St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville, Albers American Legion Post 1026, Vietnam Veterans of America Clinton County Chapter 269, and Damiansville Development Club.

Spilly had a love for the great outdoors and watching hummingbirds. Hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting were not merely hobbies for him; they were lifelong pursuits that brought him joy. He also enjoyed spending time at the clubhouse, where many memories were made and shared. Alfred possessed a mischievous streak that added a sparkle to his character.

His love for pulling pranks was legendary, and he brought smiles to countless faces with his clever antics.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville with Fr. Matthew Elie presiding and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer assisting. Interment will follow at St. Damian Cemetery with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. and again Monday, July 10, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

The Albers American Legion Post 1026 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269 will visit the funeral home Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269, Jared Burke Foundation, or the wishes of the family and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.