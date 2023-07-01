Beth Farthing, 57, of Greenville, IL, passed away at her home, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, with her husband at her side. She was born the daughter of Conrad Douglas and Joyce (Sells) Collins, on December 31, 1965, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She married Allen Troy Farthing on December 27, 1986, at the First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, IL. They were married for over 36 blessed years together.

Beth had a wonderful, sharp sense of humor, a quick wit, and the world’s greatest laugh. She was a bit of a character, loved to verbally wrangle, wrestle, and spar with her husband, and always won. She had a large garden, which she enjoyed tending to, was an avid reader, a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing new recipes and tinkering with recipes and flavors until she perfected them. One of her favorite parts was preparing the shopping list, searching for the ingredients in the stores, and deciding what she would use to create a new flavor sensation. She enjoyed a glass of wine, her television shows, and especially the hallmark channel.

She had a propensity to ‘hog the tv’ and read a book at the same time. She loved her brother, Doug, and sister, Laura dearly and was always incredibly excited when a visit or trip to see them was occurring. Her greatest loves were her husband and two daughters. Beth loved her family far and beyond anything and truly loved spending time with her girls and doing ‘girl stuff.’

In 1984, she graduated from Aurora Central High School, in Aurora, Colorado and received a BSN degree from Indiana University School of Nursing. She worked for about 10 years at Kosciusko County Hospital in Warsaw, IN and Favorite Healthcare Staffing where she was an agency nurse, for the last 6 years. During the pandemic, she worked at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.

In response to the fear and uncertainty of the pandemic, Beth said, “We are nurses, we mask up, gown up, and go right in.” She was fearless and heroic and never missed a shift or feared going into a room. She put her patients’ health first, and foremost, and gave them the best care possible.

Beth was a Christian. She loved her lord and savior Jesus Christ. With the help of much prayer, and the Lord’s gift of peace that transcends understanding, Beth remained very sweet and positive and was a source of great inspiration to those who were in her presence during her debilitating illness this last year. She was affiliated with the Free Methodist Church of Greenville, IL.

Beth is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Douglas Collins.

She is survived by her husband, Allen of Greenville, IL; daughters, Shelby Farthing & husband Dale Shelburne of Plainfield, IN and Samantha Farthing of Greenville, IL; and a sister, Laura Kerestly of Abilene, TX.

Memorial Service: 3:00 pm., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Union Flat Rock Creek Baptist Church, Osgood, IN, with the Rev. Malvin McCullough, officiating.

Burial: following the memorial service, at Union Flat Rock Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the ALS Association – Indiana Chapter, P.O. Box 56023, Indianapolis, IN 46256. The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, as this organization is very important in their lives.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the arrangements.

