Carl E. Tobin, age 55, of Carlyle passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1967 in Breese, Illinois, the son of Glen and Rachel (Ellis) Tobin. He married Jacqueline “Jackie” Powell in Huey, Illinois on August 30, 1995 and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepson Zach Marley; step grandson, Channing Marley; nieces, Theresa Lilly and Christina Berry; nephews Glenn Wells and Dan Wells; sister-in-law, Jeane Lange and brother-in-law, Van Powell.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two sisters: Lulabelle Berry and Glenda Strivers.

Carl was a loving husband and grandfather, he enjoyed being around Carlyle Lake, he especially liked to camp and fish at the lake. He worked various positions at Walmart for over 20 years and one of his favorite passed times was playing bingo.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Jason McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow at Evans Cemetery in Hagarstown, Illinois.

Memorials made in memory of Carl are suggested to the family, checks payable to Jackie Tobin, and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to Carl’s family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.