Catherine M. Schrage, nee Deiters, age 88, of Highland, and formerly of Breese, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born November 21, 1934 in Breese, a daughter of the late Catherine, nee Brueggemann, and Herman Deiters Sr. She married her first husband, Norbert Mensen, on November 7, 1956 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and he preceded her in death on October 7, 1967. She married her second husband, Cletus Schrage, on July 19, 1969 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland and he preceded her in death on February 10, 1998.

Catherine in survived by her children, Cindy (Jerry) Hellige of Breese, Mark Mensen of Carlyle, Marvin Mensen of Carlyle, and Maura (Robert) Donnelly of Highland; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jameson) Sanders, Alisha (Travis) Bierman, Chelsey Mensen, Ashley (Steve) Glockner, Amber (Jeremy) Carter, and Garrett Donnelly; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Edward (Jeannie) Deiters of Carlyle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim (Sandy) Schrage of Jamestown and Mary Beth (Dwight) Shubert of Beckemeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Catherine was preceded in death by her brothers, Victor (Henrietta) Deiters, Raymond (Mary) Deiters, Herman Deiters, Jr., and Vincent (Mary Ann) Deiters; sisters, Regina (Ed) Steinmann, Dorothy (Ralph) Wilken, Marie (Bert) Buhler, and Agnes (Paul) Hilmes; fathers-in-laws and mothers-in-law, Ben (Henrica) Mensen and Ben (Mary) Schrage; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard Mensen, Edgar (Ruth) Schrage, and Sr. Rose Schrage.

Catherine formerly worked as a nurse’s aide at Carlyle Healthcare Center and many other area nursing homes. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland and Altar Sodality, Carlyle VFW Post 3523 Auxiliary, Past

President of Breese American Legion Unit 252 Auxiliary, volunteered with St. Paul Church for many years, and served as an Election Judge. Catherine had a love for card and dice games that brought people together, especially Farkle.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, baking, and throwing horseshoes and washers.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Jim Deiters presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, July 28, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.

The Breese American Legion Unit 252 Auxiliary will visit at 8:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Highland Area Christian Service Ministries, Breese Public Library, or charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.