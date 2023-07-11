Charles W. “Chuck” “CW” Taylor, Jr., age 89 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, March 13, 1934, in Sand Ridge, IL, the son of Charles and Cynthia (nee Ticer) Taylor, Sr..

On Saturday, June 26, 1954, he married Patricia A. “Pat” Taylor nee Kreuzer at Murphysboro, Illinois, who passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2016.

He was a member of Highland County Club – 83rd membership in 1968; Highland Optimist Club – Past President; Highland High Boosters Club – Past President.

Mr. Taylor was born at Sand Ridge, IL (near Murphysboro, IL).He grew up there and graduated from Gorham High School. From 1952 to August of 1989 he was Supervisor of Installations for Western Electric. In his retirement he was a “Contract” employee for B-Line helping with special projects. CW and Pat moved to Highland in 1966. He has also maintained a winter home at Okeechobee, FL for 35+ years. He made his last trip to Okeechobee at age 88.Chuck was an avid fisherman. He had won White Bass Tournaments locally, had a 10 lbs.. + bass to his catches, and enjoyed Oscar Fishing in the Everglades. Both Chuck and Pat enjoyed golfing. He player at least twice a week for years. Hunting was another favorite of CW’s – Deer, turkey, dove and goose were always fair game for him. As a member of the Optimist Club, he started their Pizza Wagon program, joined in 1974 and served as President in 1977. He also worked the annual Christmas Tree lot; and other fund-raisers. Chuck “always thought the best about everyone”.

Survivors include Survivors:

Daughter – Deborah M. (Chris) Lanter, Carlyle, IL

Daughter – Linda L.(Mike) Shelton, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Thomas “LJ” Taylor

Grandchild – Derrick A. (Ailee) Taylor

Grandchild – Nicole R. (Shane) Simmons

Grandchild – Brian C. Lanter

Grandchild – Steven P (Kristine) Lanter

Grandchild – Joshua M. (Samantha) Shelton

Great Grandchild – Alivia Taylor

Great Grandchild – Lucy Taylor

Great Grandchild – Faith Taylor

Great Grandchild – Benjamin Taylor

Great Grandchild – Charlotte Taylor

Great Grandchild – Carson Simmons

Great Grandchild – Wyatt Simmons

Great Grandchild – Ava Lanter

Great Grandchild – Henry Lanter

Great Grandchild – Paisley Shelton

Great Grandchild – Isabelle Shelton

Sister – Phyllis Verseman

Sister – Margaret Valier

Sister – Laura (Gary) Hollmann

Sister – Marilyn (Harold) Fritsche

Brother – Thomas A. Taylor

Sister-In-Law – Mary Taylor

Caregiver – Darlene (Larry) Wise.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Charles W. Taylor, Sr. Died: 12/31/95

Mother – Cynthia Elvina “Vinie”Taylor nee Ticer Died: 1/23/10

Wife – Patricia Ann “Pat” Taylor nee Kreuzer Died: 03/10/2016

Son – Rick E. Taylor Died: 11/07/2020

Daughter – Mary Sue Taylor Stillborn: 1955

Daughter-In-Law – Cyndie S. Taylor, nee Childers Died 5/5/21

Grandchild In-Law – Sarah Taylor, nee Traub Died 9/18/22

Brother – Ted W. Taylor Died 5/4/16.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Net Community Church, Staunton, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Net Community Church in Staunton, IL, with Pastor Derrick A. Taylor (a grandson), officiating.

Live Stream Memorial Service: www.youtube.com/@netcommunitychurch6513

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland High School Bass Club or Net Community Church-Staunton, IL.