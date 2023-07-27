Dale L. Suever, 88, of Highland, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 6, 1935, in Highland, IL, to Edwin and Della (nee Hartman) Suever. Dale married the love of his life, Edna Pruitt, on November 19, 1955, at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland.

Dale has lived in Highland his whole life and graduated from Highland High School in 1953. He worked for Alton Box in Highland as a machine operator for over 30 years until he retired in 1997.

Dale and his wife, Edna, attended Highland Hope UMC and belonged to the Raccoon Ramblers Camping Club for over 20 years. Camping was always a favorite for Dale and Edna, often going to Carlyle Lake Dam West and Ramsey State Park. He was also a member of the Hornets, a line control model airplane club. A man of many talents, Dale enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with cars as well as watching car shows and WWE Wrestling.

A loving and caring man, Dale was always there for his family. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Della (nee Hartman) Suever. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Edna Suever; children, Debbie (Jon) Greve, Mark (Lisa) Suever; grandchildren, Catherine Seefeldt, Dustin Seefeldt, Josh (Amber) Suever, Jenaye Suever; great grandchildren, Rhett Seefeldt and Adalynn Suever.

Memorial Donations may be made to VITAS Hospice.

Visitation: Friday, July 28, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral: Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, ILClergy: Rev. Dan Perry, Pastor

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL