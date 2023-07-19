Daniel J. Luber, age 70 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Wednesday, June 17, 1953, in Highland, IL, the son of Elmer and Dolores (nee Dubach) Luber.

On Sunday, June 21, 1981, he married Mary Ellen Luber nee Yancey at Quincy College Chapel, Quincy, IL, who survives.

Dan was born in Highland, IL; he grew up in Highland and attended St. Paul Grade and High School. In high school, Dan was a player on the basketball team and cross country team. He was also lead actor in the Senior Play. Dan attended Quincy College for 2 years and then entered the workforce as a machinist. He had worked at Highland Supply Corporation, and then B-Line in Highland for 17 years. He also worked for several other tool and die companies and retired at 65. He loved to play golf. He and his wife had been members of the Highland Country Club. Dan was the cook in the family and enjoyed preparing meals for the family. Yard work was something he enjoyed doing. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Dan was a collector of music: vinyl record albums; cassettes; CD’s; et al. He really enjoyed watching classic movies. He was a Duke Blue Devils basketball fan.

Survivors include:

Wife – Mary E. Luber (nee Lancey), Highland, IL

Daughter – Danielle Lynn Luber, Las Vegas, NV

Son – Dustin Y. (Melainie) Luber, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Christian E. S. Gourley, Braunfels, TX

Grandchild – Emma K. D. Luber, St. Louis, MO

Sister – Diane Luber, Tucson, AZ

Brother – David (Vivian) Luber, Rolling Meadows, IL

Brother – Donald (Sue) Luber, St. Louis Hills, MO

Brother – Delmar (Kathy) Luber, Fenton, MO

Brother – Dennis Luber, Sunset Hills, MO.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Elmer John Luber – Died 4/15/1990

Mother – Dolores Louise Luber (nee Dubach) – Died 11/5/1989.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Louis Latzer Public Library or Saint Paul School.