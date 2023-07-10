Danny Ray Lilley, 73, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL with memorial service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Eugene Dunkley, Pastor of Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL and Pastor Troy White, of Back to Life Church in Coffeen, IL will officiate. Military Rites will be accorded immediately following service at Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL by Department of Defense.

Mr. Lilley was born on June 23, 1950, in Clay County, IL, to the late Paul J. and Naomi (Pickel) Lilley. He was a 1968 Graduate of North Clay High School in Louisville, IL. Mr. Lilley had served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972, during Vietnam, aboard the U.S. Ranger and then retired from the U.S. Army National Guard. He had also worked as a Factory Laborer and had lived in Farina, IL and Coffeen, IL. Mr. Lilley married Merlene Brown, on October 10, 2019, in Winston-Salem, NC and she survives in Florida. He attended the Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL.

Mr. Lilley is survived by his wife, Merlene Lilley of Florida; five children, Ruth (husband, Mike) Kronvold of Kingston, IL; Michelle Lilley of Batavia, IL; Alysn (husband, Jason) Steinmeyer of Staunton, IL; Cora Durbin of Taylorville, IL and Danny (wife, Crela) of Alma, IL; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild and seven siblings, Carol Ebert, Don Lilley, Lois Blum, Sherry Allen, Alma Weidner, Paula Beer and Cindy Nina. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul J. Lilley and Glen Lilley.

Memorials are suggested to Shriner’s Hospital.