Denise Marie Hempen, age 68, of Pleasant Mound, IL, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 5, 1955, in Breese, Illinois, the daughter of Edsel “Bud” and Mildred “Millie” (Perkey) Nordike.

Denise grew up in Keyesport, IL and after graduating from Carlyle High School, Denise married Michael, “Joe” Hempen on September 7, 1974, at St. Teresea Catholic Church in Marydale. As a newlywed, she enjoyed working alongside her family at Millie’s Café and soon after had three beautiful daughters. In 1981, they moved to Pleasant Mound, IL where she spent 42 years raising and nurturing her family.

In her free time, Denise loved to collect tea sets, dolls, and angels. She also enjoyed creating outdoor Christmas decorations that she would proudly display in front of her house during the holiday season, but nothing compared to her true passion, which was her family.

Along with her husband, Denise is survived by three daughters: Carisa Bohannon and husband Doug, Carrie Wonders and husband Jason of Granite City, and Chastity Wells and husband Tom Jr. of Greenville; along with her most prized possessions, her grandchildren: Zachary, Trent, Mya, Lilly Bohannon, Ian and Kya Wonders, and Arianna Wells; nine siblings: Doug Nordike of Bowling Green, KY, Dennis (Debbie) Nordike of Carlyle, Darlene (Randy Hueberger) Cox of Keyesport, David (Cindy) Nordike of Carlyle, Dale (Janice) Nordike of Carlyle, Debbie (Larry) Garmon of Greenville, Dixie (Doug) Kevicki of Florissant, MO, Duane (Denise) Nordike of Carlyle, and Danny (Laurie) Nordike of Carlyle; her mother-in-law, Joyce Hempen of rural Carlyle; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Rita (Mark) Rolves of Centralia; Deacon John (Kim) Hempen of Highland, Dennis (Marla) Hempen, Larry (Diane) Hempen, David (Barb) Hempen all of rural Carlyle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Millie and Bud Nordike; father-in-law Robert Hempen; a sister, Deanna Sue “Dee Dee” Nordike; two brothers: Donald “Duck” Nordike and Dean Nordike; sister-in-law, Roxanne Nordike; a niece Tammy Cox, a nephew David Cox.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. John Hempen officiating. Burial will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Denise are suggested to Global Down Syndrome Foundation and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be left for the Hempen family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.