Dennis William Behrmann, age 82, of Albers passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Harbor Oaks in Fruitland Park, Florida. He was born on August 5, 1940, in St. Libory, IL, the son of Andrew and Alvira (Wienstroer) Behrmann. On September 9, 1961 he married his wife of 61 years, Elaine Tonnies and she survives in Albers.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Phyllis (Vic) Book of Albers, Scott (Shelly) Behrmann of St. Libory, Cliff (fiancée Jen) Behrmann of Albers, and Dennis G .Behrmann of Bryan Manor; grandchildren: Tyler (Amanda) Behrmann, Brandon (Jessica) Book, Alicia Book, Kelsey (Justin) Dunning, and Ben Behrmann; great grandchildren: Lilly, Alaina, Elise Behrmann, Dayton Book, Madeline, Will and Cam Dunning; siblings: Jane (Charles) Otten, Bill (Jean) Behrmann, JoAnn (Milton) Vosse; In-Laws: Steve (Susan) Tonnies, Carol (Patrick) Hitpas, Bob (Donna) Tonnies, Kate (John) Frekerer, Russell (Kim) Tonnies, and Eric (Linda) Tonnies; as well as many nieces, nephews, & cousins and his special fur babies: Jake & Snuggles; special family friends: Isa & Michael Kuhnle family of Germany; Juan & Yesninia Silvis family of West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew & Elvira (Wienstroer) Behrmann; in laws, Vince (Estelle Fuehne) Tonnies; sister: Dorothy Mae Behrmann; sisters-on-law and brothers-in-law: Marian (Tonnies) & Andrew Kramper, Michelle (Tonnies) Yaeger.

Dennis was the founder & former owner of Behrmann Meat & Processing of Albers, IL for 52 years, Co-founder of Behrmann Yorkshire Farm for 40 years and the Founder of Behrmann Horse Racing. He served on many boards including being a current board member of Mountaineer RaceTrack, former member of American Assoc. of Meat Processors, former President of Illinois Assoc. of Meat Processors, and former Albers Village Board member for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Albers, IL and St. Paul Catholic Church, Leesburg, FL., as well as a member of Albers/Damiansville Knights of Columbus Charter member, former Albers Commercial Club member and Okawville Investment Club.

Dennis was an avid sports fan with local High School Basketball teams; he loved the St Louis Cardinals; Blues; Rams and Billikens. He loved his poker games and Breakfast Club at Good Ole Days, boating, fishing, traveling and he loved his horse farm in West Virginia and racing his horses.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Albers.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 12:45 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers.

Memorials made in memory of Dennis are suggested to the Albers Fire Department, St. Bernard Catholic Church, or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.