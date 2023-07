Diana M. McKean, age 76 of Greenville, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.

Funeral 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in McKendree Cemetery.