Dolores G. Jansen, nee Beer, age 90, of Breese, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born June 6, 1933 in Bartelso, daughter of the late Ignatz “Nick” and Adelaide, nee Lammers, Beer. She married Ralph C. Jansen on December 29, 1952 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and he preceded her in death on July 2, 2016.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her grandson, Allen Helldoerfer; brother, Norbert “Nick” (Helen) Beer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry A. and Catherine, nee Connelly, Jansen; sisters-in-law, Henrietta (Alphonse) Jansen, Delores (Norbert) Ripperda, Alice (Ralph) Kohrs, Eileen (Louie) Detmer; brothers-in-law, Bob (Theresa) Jansen, Francis (Gloria) Jansen, Jim (Emma) Jansen, Don Jansen, and Dave (Marilyn) Jansen.

Dolores in survived by her children, Mary Kay (David) Helldoefer of St. Louis, MO, Gerald “Butch” Jansen of Bartelso, Carl (Denice) Jansen of Germantown, Mike (Portia) Jansen of Breese, Brenda (Gary) Stephens of Mansfield TX, Marcia (Greg) Blaies of Aviston, Kevin Jansen of Breese, and Colleen “Cooky” (Jim) Kuhl of Breese; her loving fifteen grandchildren, Dan (friend, Jessie) Helldoerfer, Matt Helldoerfer, Brad (Kate) Jansen, Alicia (Paul) McCormack, Lindsay (Joe) Koller, Kyle (Lisa Meng) Jansen, Brittany (Will) Patterson, Brian (Toni) Jansen, Brent (fiancé, Esther) Jansen, Blake Stephens, Emily (Ryan) Wetzel, Sarah (Jupiter) Angulo, and Jacob (Alexis) Kuhl; she was proud of her sixteen great-grandchildren, Cooper, Beckett, Phoebe, Oliver, Gavin, Riley, Sterling, Lincoln, Marley, June, Althea, Asher, Haileyy, Hunter, Luke, Clare, and was expecting her seventeenth in September; brother, Lavern Beer; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Vic (Ruth Ann “Babe”) Jansen and Susan Jansen; and nieces and nephews.

After raising her eight children she enjoyed working at Ratermann AG and Hellige’s Supermarket. She and Ralph enjoyed traveling with family and friends, they spent countless evenings playing card games and dominoes. To escape the cold winter months, they traveled south to Harlingen, TX where they made many lasting friendships and memories. Dolores’ hobbies included bunco with her southside ladies, gambling, embroidery so each grandchild had a quilt, watching the STL Cardinals (during their winning seasons), and most of all spending time with her family. Every Saturday night she was enjoyed watching Danny O’ Donnell and Molly B.

Dolores moved to Cedarhurst September of 2022 and although her time at Cedarhurst was short, Dolores enjoyed participating in activities with some of her close friends, and always kept the staff on their toes with her lively personality.

She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and St. Monica Altar Sodality in Breese.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. James Buerster presiding and Deacon Jay Fowler assisting. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Cedarhurst Activity Fund, Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org, or American Parkinson Disease Association of St. Louis at www.apdaparkinson.org/community/missouri/ and will also be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.