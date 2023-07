Edwin G. Bowen, age 91 of Greenville, passed away at home Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville with Pastor Jeffery Nehrt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow with military honors. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.