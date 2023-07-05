Essie Loucks, 94, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab, Greenville, IL.

She was born on September 17, 1928, in Wolf Lake, IL, to Milton and Frances (nee Lylera) King.

She was a very sweet, loving mother and grandmother. Essie was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Frances King; 4 brothers, Everett Lyerla, Gale King, Abe King, and Eugene King; and great granddaughter, Hannah Nance.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Dennis) Nance, Bernie (Rachel) Johnson, James (Fay) Johnson; 7 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.

Visitation: Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL