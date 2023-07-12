Esther N. VonHatten, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.

She was born on Sunday, August 13, 1939, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Dennis and Sophia (nee Popeck) Akers.

On Saturday, June 8, 1968, she married James (“Jim”) A. VonHatten at St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose, IL, who passed away on Friday, March 19, 2004.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Esther was born in Breese, IL, grew up in Beckemeyer, IL, and graduated from Breese Community High School in 1957. Upon marrying Jim, they moved to Highland, IL and she resided there until her passing. She attended Belleville Area College and Kaskaskia College. She taught for a year at McKendree College at the start of the Paralegal skills program. She was a paralegal secretary for Henry Bergmann in Breese for a number of years and then for James Drazen in Troy until retiring in 2002. She enjoyed playing board games with family and friends. With her circle of great friends, she would attend music concerts in the area. She loved to read, especially autobiographies, Smithsonian and National Geographic magazines. One of her favorite authors was James Patterson. Time with family and friends was very important to her. She enjoyed making tied fleece blankets (made 50+ blankets) for family and friends. Esther loved nature and had many collectibles of her favorite animal, the sloth. She also cherished traveling with her family. She was very proud of her three grandchildren and their achievements. Esther was well-known for her personal hand-written notes which she gave freely and often to remind people how much she loved and cared for them. She made many people laugh and feel extra special. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Samantha (James) Siedhoff, Highland, IL

Daughter – Andrea (Steven) Norton, Marseilles, IL

Grandchild – Carson Siedhoff, Riverview, FL

Grandchild – Sophia Siedhoff, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Andrew “Drew” Norton, Marseilles, IL

Brother – Dennis P. “Patrick” (Sheila) Akers, Ashland, MO

Niece – Janice (Ernie) Brown, Beckemeyer, IL

Nephew – Gerald Skiver, Meridian, ID

Niece – Susan (Mark) Miko, St. Louis, MO

Sister-In-Law – Teresa (Dave) Schaaf, Breese, IL

Niece – Jennifer Akers, Breese, IL

Niece – Sharon (Brad) Loddeke, Breese, IL

Cousin-in-Law – Father John Ozella, Pueblo, CO

Cousin-in-Law – Jeanne (Wayne) Sackett, Highland, IL

Many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and all family fur babies

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Dennis Akers

Mother – Sophia Akers, nee Popeck

Mother-In-Law – Josephine “Josie” VonHatten

Husband – James “Jim” VonHatten

Brother – Allan Akers

Sister – Lorraine Bruggemann

Brother-In-Law – Joseph “Joe” Bruggemann

Niece-In-Law – Mary Ann Skiver

Aunt-In-Law – Henrietta “Yettie” Ozella

Uncle-In-Law – John Ozella

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service, Friday, July 28, 2023, at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Fr. John Ozella, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.