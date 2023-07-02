Gerry Dale Hoxsey, 74, of Sorento, passed away at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home.

Gerry was born February 15, 1949, in Hillsboro, the son of Alfred M. and Demova Maxine (Chesnut) Hoxsey. He graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1967. Gerry went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. He married Vicki Lynn Smith on September 18, 1971, in Sorento. They had one daughter, Jennifer Suzanne Hoxsey, on March 19, 1979. Vicki preceded him in death on May 13, 2021.

Gerry worked for many years as a grade school teacher for Sorento School, where he coached girls and boys basketball, as well as girls softball. He also owned and operated H & M Car Care Center in Sorento for several years. Gerry was an avid Chicago Cubs and Elvis Presley fan, and he enjoyed traveling and collecting muscle cars over the years. Though he had many interests, Gerry’s greatest love was for his granddaughter, Jadis.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Gerry is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jerry Chapman) Hoxsey of Sorento; granddaughter, Jadis Kane of Sorento; grandsons, Carter Chapman of Sorento, and Liam Chapman of Greenville; brother, Gary (Faye) Hoxsey of Wood River; and companion, Leota Green of Sorento.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Perfetti- Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

Private interment will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gerry’s family.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Gerry, or to offer condolences to his family.