Helen M. Kuehn, 96, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on November 28, 1926, in Belleville, IL, to Cornelius and Frieda (nee Hamann) Miles. On April 18, 1945, Helen married her late husband, William A. “Billy” Kuehn at St. Peters Cathedral in Belleville, IL.

Helen has lived in Pocahontas for 50 years. She moved with her family from Valley Station near Fort Knox, KY, in 1973. A faithful woman, Helen was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas. She had various hobbies including cooking, crocheting, and traveling. Her and Billy had been to Europe, the Caribbean, and various places across the United States, but her favorite trips were always the cruises they went on. Being a huge Cardinals fan, Helen never missed a game whether in person or watching from home. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her loved ones.

Helen always had a smile on her face. She loved visiting with her family and attending family functions and holidays. An outgoing woman, Helen liked talking to people and never met a stranger. She was funny, loving, stubborn at times, but most of all kind. An amazing mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Helen will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, William A. “Billy” Kuehn; parents, Cornelius and Frieda Miles; daughter, Barbara Ann (Barry) Schaffner; son, Randy L. Kuehn; and sister, Betty (Ted) Rasmussen.

Helen is survived by her son, David Kuehn, Belleville, IL; grandson, Michael L. Schaffner; sister, Arlene (Frank) Mathews; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital.

Visitation: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL, and Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, IL

Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10:00 am, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, IL

Clergy: Father Paul Bonk

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Pierron, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL