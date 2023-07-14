Hilda M. Corrado, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.
She was born on Monday, December 11, 1933, in Fredericktown, MO, the daughter of Otto and Iva (nee Chenoweth) Hale.
On Tuesday, May 22, 1956, she married Robert M. Corrado at Flat River, MO, who passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 1990.
Hilda was born and raised in Fredericktown, Missouri. After marriage they lived in St. Louis; Granite City; and then Litchfield from 1975 to 1992. They owned and operated a detail shop, Litchfield, IL, called “Tidy Car”, until 1990. She enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, gardening, cooking and the outdoors.
Survivors include:
Son – Michael O. (Diane) Corrado, Granite City, IL
Son – Robert O. Corrado, Litchfield, IL
Daughter – Hilda M (Lindell) Burris, Girard, IL
Daughter – Judy L. (Dean) Corrado-Odle, Highland, IL
Son – David F. (Shirley) Corrado, Lincoln, NE
Grandchild – Michael (Cindy) Corrado, Jr.
Grandchild – Tara (Nathan) Gerl
Grandchild – James (Mandy) Ronan
Grandchild – Joshua Ronan
Grandchild – Alicia (Scott) Embrey
Grandchild – Angelin Dunn
Grandchild – Joseph Michael Corrado
Grandchild – Amanda (Jeff) Hodges
Grandchild – Christopher (Melissa) Odle
Grandchild – Kymberly Odle
Grandchild – Chase Odle
Grandchild – Jacob Corrado
Grandchild – Noah Corrado
Grandchild – Lester Corrado
Great Grandchildren – Many
Brother – Fred (Janet) Hale, Fredericktown, MO
Sister – Judy Stephens, Fredericktown, MO
Brother – Paul (Patty) Hale, Fredericktown, MO
Brother – Tex (Nancy) Hale, Fredericktown, MO
Sister – Laura (Jerry) Gerler, Fredericktown, MO
Sister – Lolly Olive, Fredericktown, MO
Brother – Wayne Hale, Fredericktown, MO.
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Otto Thomas Hale
Mother – Iva Mae Hale
Husband – Robert Michael Corrado
Son – Joseph R. Corrado
Daughter-In-Law – Vicki Corrado
Daughter-In-Law – Mary Corrado
Grandchild – Michelle McKinney
Brother – Otto Hale
Brother – Thomas Hale
Sister – Dollie Hale
Sister – Wilma Freeland
Sister – Debbie Hale.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private Family Services at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or BJC Hospice.