Hilda M. Corrado, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, December 11, 1933, in Fredericktown, MO, the daughter of Otto and Iva (nee Chenoweth) Hale.

On Tuesday, May 22, 1956, she married Robert M. Corrado at Flat River, MO, who passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 1990.

Hilda was born and raised in Fredericktown, Missouri. After marriage they lived in St. Louis; Granite City; and then Litchfield from 1975 to 1992. They owned and operated a detail shop, Litchfield, IL, called “Tidy Car”, until 1990. She enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, gardening, cooking and the outdoors.

Survivors include:

Son – Michael O. (Diane) Corrado, Granite City, IL

Son – Robert O. Corrado, Litchfield, IL

Daughter – Hilda M (Lindell) Burris, Girard, IL

Daughter – Judy L. (Dean) Corrado-Odle, Highland, IL

Son – David F. (Shirley) Corrado, Lincoln, NE

Grandchild – Michael (Cindy) Corrado, Jr.

Grandchild – Tara (Nathan) Gerl

Grandchild – James (Mandy) Ronan

Grandchild – Joshua Ronan

Grandchild – Alicia (Scott) Embrey

Grandchild – Angelin Dunn

Grandchild – Joseph Michael Corrado

Grandchild – Amanda (Jeff) Hodges

Grandchild – Christopher (Melissa) Odle

Grandchild – Kymberly Odle

Grandchild – Chase Odle

Grandchild – Jacob Corrado

Grandchild – Noah Corrado

Grandchild – Lester Corrado

Great Grandchildren – Many

Brother – Fred (Janet) Hale, Fredericktown, MO

Sister – Judy Stephens, Fredericktown, MO

Brother – Paul (Patty) Hale, Fredericktown, MO

Brother – Tex (Nancy) Hale, Fredericktown, MO

Sister – Laura (Jerry) Gerler, Fredericktown, MO

Sister – Lolly Olive, Fredericktown, MO

Brother – Wayne Hale, Fredericktown, MO.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Otto Thomas Hale

Mother – Iva Mae Hale

Husband – Robert Michael Corrado

Son – Joseph R. Corrado

Daughter-In-Law – Vicki Corrado

Daughter-In-Law – Mary Corrado

Grandchild – Michelle McKinney

Brother – Otto Hale

Brother – Thomas Hale

Sister – Dollie Hale

Sister – Wilma Freeland

Sister – Debbie Hale.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Family Services at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or BJC Hospice.