Jane E. Crist, age 77, of Aviston, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at her home.

She was born July 1, 1946 in Muncie, IN, daughter of the late Boyd and Elizabeth, nee Rhoton, Turner. She married SMSgt. Gary R. Crist, USAF, Ret. on June 11, 1965 in Muncie, IN and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2016.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by her grandson, Avery Crist and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Louise, nee Copeland, Crist.

Jane is survived by her children, Michael B. (Karen) Crist of Bartelso and Laura “Katie” (Mark) Kollmann of Trenton; grandchildren, Boyd Crist, Benjamin Kollmann, and Willa (friend, Austin Daniel) Kollmann; step-grandchildren, Cody (Victoria) Seelhoefer and Kaitlyn (Nathan) Bedard; step-great-grandchildren, Beau and Ivy Seelhoefer and Esra Bedard; siblings, Janet Everett and Rachel (Steve) Cross both of Indianapolis; nieces and nephews; and the entire hospice staff who provided excellent care and attention.

Jane was an Instructor at Medix School in Baltimore. She developed the Medical Assistant Program at Hickey College in St. Louis and was the former President of the Medical Assistant Association at Maryland State. She enjoyed researching genealogy and spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Rev. Thomas Rankin officiating. Interment will follow at Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.