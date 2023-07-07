Josephine Deerhake, age 94, passed away at Aviston Countryside Manor on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Josephine was born on April 6, 1929, a daughter of the late Arthur and Lelia M. (Davis) Sellers. She married Conrad H. Deerhake on December 4, 1951, and he preceded her in death on March 27, 1990. She was also preceded in death by her children – Kevin Deerhake and Renee Hlina; and her siblings – Frank Sellers, Art Sellers, and Nellie Voudrie.

Jo is survived by her children – Harold “Feetie” Herman of Selmaville, IL, Larry Herman of Bartelso, IL, Doug Deerhake and wife Joyce of Carlyle, IL, and Rachelle Horstmann and husband Dan of Breese, IL; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Jo’s life. She loved time spent with her family, and devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Jo also enjoyed searching for bargains at yard sales, and playing bingo with family and friends.

No public services will be held. To send condolences to the Deerhake family, please visit Zieren Funeral Home at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.

Cards and memorials will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.