Kenneth “Ken” A. Ramsland

By
WGEL
-

Kenneth “Ken” A. Ramsland, age 89 of Greenville, passed away at his home 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Alhambra First Baptist Church, 209 W. Main Street, Alhambra, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will be in Brown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Samaritan’s Purse www.samaritanspurse.org or World Vision www.worldvision.org

Previous articleWednesday Night Golf League Results – July 19
Next articleClinton County 4-H Show Animal Show Results

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR