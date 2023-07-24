Kenneth “Ken” A. Ramsland, age 89 of Greenville, passed away at his home 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Alhambra First Baptist Church, 209 W. Main Street, Alhambra, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will be in Brown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Samaritan’s Purse www.samaritanspurse.org or World Vision www.worldvision.org