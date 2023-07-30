Lillian M. Schmidt (nee Renken), age 95 of Hamel, IL, died Wednesday, July 27, 2023, at River Crossing of Alton in Alton, IL.

Lillian was born June 27, 1928, in Hamel, IL, the daughter of John and Martha (nee Blase) Renken.

She married Wilbur P. Schmidt of Hamel on April 8, 1951, and they shared 61 wonderful years together. Prior to marriage she worked as a telephone operator for Madison County Telephone. She later went to nursing assistant school at Lewis and Clark College (Godfrey, IL) and worked as a CNA for Norrell Home Health (later Anderson Hospital) out of Edwardsville. She sold World Book Encyclopedias, and at the age of 77 took a part-time job as a file clerk with Biotech X-Ray, St. Louis, MO, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Lillian was a fastidious homemaker, excellent cook and baker, and expert gardener. Her flowers were a stunning sight to behold and, alongside husband Wilbur, tended fruitful vegetable gardens. Lillian’s delicious apple butter, applesauce, jellies, and jams were wonderful treats for her family and friends.

Lillian was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, where she played in the bell choir, sang in the choir, and was a member of Golden Agers and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Her faith was a source of great comfort and joy.

Lillian volunteered at Hitz Memorial Home, where she sang and played piano for residents. As an adult, she got her GED and took night classes at SIUE to learn Spanish so she could speak with the international graduate students her family hosted. She loved adventures with her best friend, Reba Klenke, and celebrating milestones and holidays with her siblings and their spouses.

Lillian loved jigsaw puzzles and games. She spent countless hours with loved ones playing Pinochle, Euchre, Red Dog, Pass the Trash, and Uno, just to name a few. Rumor has it some of the games got a bit rowdy. She got a huge kick out of the random noises, songs, and stories that always accompanied games with her children and grandchildren.

Most of all, Lillian loved raising her family and hosting children on their beautiful farm. Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews all have wonderful memories of time spent playing in the barns, gardening, fishing, cooking, baking, and playing with beloved pets over the years. Lillian’s cookie jar was always full. Her chocolate chip cookies were renowned.

Lillian was beloved by staff and residents of River Crossing in Alton, her final home. She was a blessing to all those fortunate enough to have her in their lives, and will be deeply missed.

Lillian is survived by :

Brother – Arnold (Gerry) Renken, Alton, IL

Daughter – Sharon L. Shaw, Maryville, TN

Daughter – Jane M. Schmidt (Dianne Dupont), Plano, TX

Son – Richard A. (Christina) Schmidt, Saint Peters, MO

Grandchild – Nicole (Patrick) Whitecotton, Maryville, TN

Grandchild – Monica Keith (Shayne), Nashville, TN

Grandchildren – Andrew, Brendan, & Evan Schmidt, Saint Peters, MO

Great Grandchildren – Riley & Zoe Whitecotton, Maryville, TN

She was preceded in death by :

Father – John F. Renken

Mother – Martha L. Renken

Husband – Wilbur P. Schmidt

Brother – Harry Renken

Sister – Verna Klenke

Sister-in-Law – Flora Lee Renken

Brother-in-Law – Hilbert Klenke

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary, Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL, with Rev. William Gleason, Assistant Pastor, officiating.

Private Interment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL, Friday, August 4, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.