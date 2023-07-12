Lukas J. Hintz, age 22, passed away in Centralia on July 8th, 2023. He was born in Centralia, Illinois, on November 12, 2000, a son of Justin Hintz and Jeri Carpenter.

Lukas attended Carlyle High School and was an employee at the Wise Company in Carlyle. He loved old cars, 4 wheeling, and Sonic tater tots. Lukas always made time to play Xbox with his little sister Elaina and he also enjoyed taking long drives, listening to rap music and going out to eat. He loved all animals, especially his rescue cat, Wally, his other cats Harpo and Joe, and his spoiled dogs Buster and Gus, and his Grandma Shirley’s dog, Dusty. Lukas will be remembered for his tender heart and his love for his family.

Lukas was preceded in death by his grandpa, Jeff Hintz; his papa, Richard Carpenter; his great grandpa, Harvey Kroepel; his great grandma, Jennie Hintz; his fun-loving great uncle, Randy Hintz, his very special and loving great aunt, Gayla Hintz; and his infant sister, Raina Rose Carpenter.

He is survived by his parents, Jeri Carpenter of Centralia and Justin Hintz of Highland; his brothers, Trenton Hintz and Zoe Merriman of Hoffman and his little brother Carter Hammond Hintz of Alton; his sister, Elaina Carpenter of Centralia; his step brother, Chad Rolfingsmeyer of Indiana; his paternal grandparents, Gary and Karen Rolfingsmeyer or rural Hoffman; his maternal grandmother, “Mimi” Mary Jo Carpenter of Centralia; his uncle, Eric (Amanda) Hintz and their children Quinn, Grady, and Farrah; his aunt, Mollie (Roy) Dale and their daughter Addisyn of Centralia; an uncle, Brad Henken of Centralia; his cousins, Cody (Elisabeth) Dale of Flora, Logan (Destiny) Dale of Salem; his great grandmother who had a special place in his heart, Shirley Kroepel of rural Hoffman, his great grandfather, Rollin “Pete” Hintz of Boulder; his great aunts, Kim Voss (Mike), Julie Hintz Lueking (Bruce), all of Hoffman; his very close friend, Adrian Overton, whose friendship meant so much to Lukas; and many extended family member and friends.

A Memorial Service for Lukas Hintz will be held at a later date. Expressions of Sympathy in Memory of Lukas are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL, 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.