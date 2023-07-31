Michael James Parr, age 39 of Greenville, passed away in a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

A celebration of life service will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Greenville First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until service time at the church on Thursday. Memorials are to the family, please make checks to Lynn Par, memo line MIKEY, mail to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois, 62246.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.