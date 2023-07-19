Myrna M. Luebbers

Myrna M. (Potts) Luebbers, age 85 of Carlyle, died on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Mrs. Luebbers was born in Carlyle on May 25, 1938, a daughter of Melvin and Armealiea “Nola” (Swofford) Potts. She married Robert J. Luebbers on July 7, 1956, in Lynwood, California.

Myrna is survived by her children – Diane Duckworth and husband David of Flippin, AR, Mike Luebbers and wife Shirlene of Hoffman, IL, Phyllis Kraus and husband Dale of Dyersburg, TN, Denise Voss and husband Glen of Carlyle, and Joan Beckemeyer and husband Curt of Panama City Beach, FL; a daughter-in-law – Maria Luebbers (husband Scott, deceased) of Nashville, Il; 21 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Myrna was eagerly anticipating the arrival of another great grandchild and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by her brothers – George Potts and wife Gloria, Bill Pottts (wife Kathy, deceased), and Jimmy Potts and wife Rosie; a sister-in-law – AnnaBelle Dixon (husband Eddie, deceased); and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son – Scott Luebbers, a brother – Eddie Potts, a sister – Mary Lou Edwards, and a sister-in-law – Kathy Potts.

Myrna was a great cook and excellent baker who loved making meals for her family and friends. She also enjoyed sharing her crafts with others, as she loved crocheting and cross stitching. Myrna loved sharing time with her family and friends over a card game, playing bingo, or working a puzzle.

A private family service will be held with interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Luebbers are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Cards and condolences will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.