Paulette A. Langhauser, 72, of Highland, IL, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Alhambra Care Center, in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on November 5, 1950, in Breese, IL, to Paul and Edna (Nee Maue) Langhauser.

Paulette was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Highland Senior Center, and the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. She worked at Artex International in Ironing & Shipping from 1969 to 2003. She then worked as a cook at Faith Countryside, Fountains in Troy, Legacy Place (now Cedarhurst) in Highland, and St. Paul School, in which she retired in 2016. Paulette loved cooking and baking for others, embroidering, and quilting. She always thought of everyone else before herself.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Edna Langhauser.

Paulette is survived by her sister, Ruth Langhauser, Highland, IL; cousins, and numerous friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Education Foundation or Donor’s choice

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 8:00 to 9:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 9:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL