Robert C. Schaller, age 80 of Rochester, IL, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Monday, August 31, 1942, in Belleville, IL, the son of Edwin and Thelma (nee Davis) Schaller.

He was a member of Our Saviour Catholic Church, Jacksonville, IL; American Legion Post 213, Griggsville, IL; and the 1st/50th Army Infantry Survivors Organization.

Bob was born at Belleville, IL, grew up there attending St. Henry’s Grade School and graduating from Belleville West High School. He played football while in High School. He worked for his parents at Schaller’s Bowling Alley in Millstadt. Later he worked for Taggery Men’s Store in Belleville, IL. He served with the US Army for two years with duty in Vietnam. He received two Bronze Stars, one with a V for valor and two Purple Hearts. Following his second marriage, he worked for 5 years in the coal mines at Freeburg, IL, farmed for a year and then began selling home improvements. He retired in 1998 with health conditions from his duty in Vietnam. For 28 years he and his wife lived in Griggsville, moving to Rochester, IL 5 years ago. They had lived briefly in St. Louis helping to rear their granddaughter, Olivia..Mr. & Mrs. Schaller liked to eat out – visits to the Hill in St. Louis, Failonis in Dogtown and anyplace Mexican. They loved to travel-Aruba, Hawaii, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Washington D.C., and any place with military significance. Bob collected spittoons. He loved animals, especially rescue dogs. Always a good dresser, his nails had to be “finished” all the time. He was “very out-going, never met a stranger, knew everyone’s name” kind of guy.

Survivors include:

Wife – Mary F. “Fran” Schaller (nee Harris), Rochester, IL

Daughter – Terri Leslie (Special Friend-James Joseph Johnson) Lee, Smithton, IL

Son – Christopher Robert Schaller, Rochester, IL

Daughter – Elizabeth Anne Childs, Rochester, IL

Grandchild – Jackson Christopher Schaller, Naples, FL

Grandchild – Ella Grace Schaller, Naples, FL

Grandchild – Barron Ladd Schaller, Naples, FL

Grandchild – Olivia Marianna Johnson, Smithton, IL

Sister – Judy Lynn Bugge, Bourbon, MO

Niece – Linda Bugge Goodwin

Niece – Brenda Bugge Haarmann

Nephew – Billy Dean Schaller.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Edwin Schaller

Mother – Thelma Schaller (nee Davis)

Brother – William Clarence Schaller – Died 12/6/2016

Sister – Joan C. Welch – Died 6/22/2013

Brother-In-Law – Eugene R. Bugge – Died 1969

Brother-In-Law – William L. Welch

Nephew – Aaron Schaller

Nephew – Kent Kidwell

Niece – Tina Schaller Niemeyer.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Procession assembles at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors.