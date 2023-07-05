Robert F. “Bob” Kruse, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, March 10, 1942, in Alton, IL, the son of Herman and Esther A. (nee Gehring) Kruse.

On Sunday, June 20, 1965, he married Janet F. Kruse (nee Holtmann) at UCC of Marine, Marine, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, [Past Treasurer, Finance Board, Consistory)].

Mr. Kruse was born at Alton, IL; grew up in Edwardsville, IL moving to Marine, IL and graduated from Triad High School in 1960. He graduated from Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville with a degree in Accounting. He started working for Cassen Transportation in Hamel, IL eventually moving to Highland, IL and working for Binkley (became B-Line) and moved to Sigma Aldrich in St. Louis retiring in 2003. He as a long-time volunteer at the Highland Home doing accounting. He enjoyed helping his friends with taxes. Bob enjoyed bowling for a number of years and playing Pinochle with friends. He and Janet were always travelling to Chicago to watch their grandchildren’s sporting events. For many years they travelled on tours with friends on Zobrist Bus Lines. Owning cars was a real passion for Bob – from Corvettes to whatever. In 58 years of marriage he had owned 44 cars.

Survivors include:

Wife – Janet F. Kruse (nee Holtmann), Highland, IL

Daughter – Beth A. (Stephen) Adamski, Prospect Heights, IL

Grandson – William J. Adamski, Prospect Heights, IL

Granddaughter – Kate M. Adamski, Prospect Heights, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Herman Henry Kruse Died: 4/14/63

Mother – Esther A. (nee Gehring) Kruse Died: 5/8/92

Brother – Richard Wm. Kruse Died: 02/09/2012.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland Home.