Robert Fruend, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at Brightly Senior Living in Glen Carbon, Illinois on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Mr. Fruend was born in Ferrin on February 1, 1937, a son of the late Fred and Amanda (Reinkensmeyer) Fruend. He married Elaine Hugo on August 17, 1957, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle, and she preceded him in death on December 22, 2003.

Bob is survived by three daughters – Deb Fruend of St. Louis, Kelly Price and husband Bernard of Carlyle, and Heather Athmer and husband Scott of Highland; his grandchildren – Benjamin Price and wife Amber of Edwardsville, Kortney Price of St. Louis, Braden Price of Carlyle, Abby Athmer of Highland, and Joshua Athmer of Highland; 2 great-grandchildren – Brooklyn and Kate Price of Edwardsville; and two brothers – Gene Fruend and wife Carol of Nashville, and Vernon Fruend and wife Carolyn of Carlyle.

Mr. Fruend was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother – Ernest Fruend and his wife Betty, and a sister – Esther Sprehe and her husband, Reinholdt.

Mr. Fruend had a passion for Holstein cows. He enjoyed the cows, the Holstein community, and all the friends he made during his career. Bob worked on their family farm in Ferrin, “Fruendly Acres,” and later enjoyed his work with Fruendly Acres Genetics. He held many positions within the Clinton County Holstein Association and the Illinois Holstein Association. Bob served on the Clinton County Fair Board, and he was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle. He was a former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, where he was active with the Bethlehem Lutheran Men’s Club and various church committees. Bob loved to follow his grandchildren to all their sports, events, and activities. He never missed a game!

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M., and at Messiah Lutheran Church on Monday, July 24, 2023, from 8:30 – 10:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Fruend are suggested to TASK (Team Activities for Special Kids) or to Messiah Lutheran Preschool. Cards and condolences will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.